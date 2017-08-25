York ice cream shop transforms lives

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A new ice cream shop in York hopes to give its employees a second chance in life.

Cornerstone Ice Cream Shop sits near the corner of N. Newberry St. and W. Philadelphia St.

While on the clock, employees aren’t just scooping ice cream. They’re also learning life and job skills.

“We are focused on vocational training, job training, trying to equip our clients while they’re staying with us to be able to set them up for success and independence when they leave us,” said Dave Cook with Life Path Christian Ministries.

Shop employees also live at Life Path Christian Ministries shelters.

“I was able to put my life back together, and it’s like a stepping stone in going back to society,” said Walter McCorr, a shop employee.

Customers can also make a difference and buy ice cream for those who cannot afford it.

The shop is opened from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.