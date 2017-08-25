Woman accused of robbery outside Walmart

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police are searching for a woman they say attempted to rob a Walmart customer outside the store.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Toni Eboch on charges of robbery and simple assault.

The alleged incident took place on August 18 at the Walmart on Noble Road.

Anyone with information on Eboch’s whereabouts is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

