Val’s Kids: Ivy

Ivy is a teen who is very energetic and enjoys trying something new. Ivy loves singing and musicals. Her favorites, Hairspray and all things Disney. Ivy showed off her artistic side painting a figurine at Color Me Mine in Harrisburg. Ivy is a great cook, especially when it comes to making sweet and spicy spaghetti with brownies for dessert. Ivy’s favorite activities, swim team and track. Ivy loves math. “I’m smart, I’m very funny. Very outgoing, ” Ivy said. When is comes to finding Ivy a loving permanent family this is what her adoption worker

“We are looking for one mother or two moms for her a family ready to chat and keep up with her,” Katie Juliana said. Ivy likes dogs and would like an adoptive home with one or two.

Ivy is still in contact with her half-brother and this relationship is important to her, so she needs a forever family that is willing to keep the connection.

You can visit the link below to view all the kids waiting for a forever home.

http://www.adoptpakids.org/WaitingKids.aspx