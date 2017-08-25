Theft suspects caught on surveillance camera

WHTM Staff Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police need help with identifying a couple accused of stealing at a Walmart in Carlisle.

It happened Sunday night at the store on Noble Blvd.

Police say the male and female suspects took over $400 worth of DVDs and hygiene products before fleeing in a gold colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Carlisle police at 717-243-5252, option 3. Tips can also be shared on the department’s website.

