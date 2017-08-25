Restaurant Report: Mold, rust, seafood problems

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Agriculture found mold, rust, and problems with thawing seafood in the latest round of restaurant inspections.
Townmarket in Newmanstown was out of compliance with 15 violations. The inspection report says food was expired and needed to be thrown out. The cheese was in a deli case with a “presence of mold.” Deli meat and salads requiring refrigeration were stored at too warm of a temperature. There was also litter and debris throughout the facility, making cleaning and pest control difficult.
The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.
Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC 27 News Appand the ABC 27 Weather App for your phone or tablet.