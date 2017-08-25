Restaurant Report: Mold, rust, seafood problems

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Agriculture found mold, rust, and problems with thawing seafood in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

Townmarket in Newmanstown was out of compliance with 15 violations. The inspection report says food was expired and needed to be thrown out. The cheese was in a deli case with a “presence of mold.” Deli meat and salads requiring refrigeration were stored at too warm of a temperature. There was also litter and debris throughout the facility, making cleaning and pest control difficult.

Red Sky Café on Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township was out compliance with 12 violations. The inspection report says food products were being stored directly on the floor. Grease and old food debris was found on kitchen tools, and rusty metal shelves had the potential to contaminate food. There was also no soap or paper towels at the handwash sink.

Zorba’s Taverna and Pizzeria in Susquehanna Township was out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspection report says food was expired. A food employee was touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands, raw animal foods were stored above ready-to-eat foods, and risking contamination and shrimp, fish and chicken were not being thawed in a safe manner.

Establishments with no violations included Bonkey’s Ice Cream in New Freedom, All-star Sports Complex in Gettysburg, Lombardo’s Restaurant in Lancaster, and the Wharf Bar and Grill in Swatara Township.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

