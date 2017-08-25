Representative cleans up overgrown school bus stop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the worst bus stops in the Midstate got a makeover Friday.

Representative Patty Kim (D-Harrisburg) says parents contacted her about an overgrown bus stop in Harrisburg. It took Representative Kim and other volunteers about 2 hours to clear plants, weeds, and trash that covered the sidewalks on the corner of 18th and Berryhill Street. They used lawn mowers, weed-wakers, rakes and a machete to clean up the mess.

“We wanted to help out a little bit, get some volunteers, and make sure this is a safe place for the kids to wait to go to school,” said Rep. Patty Kim.

Representative Kim has been cleaning up sites across the city. If you know of a site in need of cleaning up, she asks that you give her office a call.

