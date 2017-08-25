Reminder: 10-digit dialing begins tomorrow in 717 area code

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The days of seven-digit dialing are coming to an end in the 717 area code.

A new 223 area code is being added Saturday to the area covered by the 717 area code.

The Public Utility Commission says people will have to press 10 digits for all calls — even when calling a 717 number from a 717 number.

Callers who try using a seven-digit number will get a recorded announcement instructing them to hang up and redial using the area code and the seven-digit number.

The PUC says people should prepare now by checking speed dials and stored numbers on their phones to make sure they include the area code, including 717, and also check medical alert systems, security alarms, dial-up modems, and other devices that make automatic calls.

The change was approved in November after the PUC recognized that the amount of numbers available under the 717 area code was nearly exhausted.

