Police: Man tried to break into ex-girlfriend’s home, punched officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is behind bars after police say he tried to break into his ex-girlfriend’s home and then fought with an officer who tried to stop him.

John J. Dennis, Jr., 35, has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and criminal trespass following Thursday night’s incident.

Susquehanna Township police say the officer who responded to the 200 block of Montrose Street found Dennis walking away with a small child. When the officer ordered Dennis to stop, Dennis punched the officer in the face. He then kneed the officer in the face.

Other officers who arrived managed to take Dennis into custody without any injury to him or the child, police said.

Dennis was arraigned on the charges, including violating an active PFA. He was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $150,000 bail. He faces an additional $50,000 bail for the PFA violation.

The injured officer was treated at Hershey Medical Center and has since been released.

