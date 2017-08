LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is accused of stealing checks from his grandmother to gain nearly $3,000.

According to the West Lampeter Township Police Department, Shane A. Trimble, 29, forged and cashed 21 checks from May to July.

The total loss is valued at $2,689.

Trimble was charged with forgery and theft by deception, both of which are felonies.

