Pleasant stretch through the weekend

A weak wave pushed through the region last night bringing with it some light rain showers. The good news is that the rain fell while most of us slept and now the region is in store for another pleasant and comfortable day. Expect partly cloudy skies today as high pressure takes hold from the northwest. Highs will be in the upper 70s with low humidity. This type of weather for late August is just about perfect! Tonight will be another good night to throw open the windows and let in some fresh air! Lows will dip into the upper 50s once again.

The weekend forecast is still holding strong and looking good! Both Saturday and Sunday should be sunny with pleasant weather. High temperatures should be in the upper 70s with nights in the 50s. More clouds do return by next Monday and Tuesday as we watch a storm along the east coast that could bring some rainfall. At this point, the forecast locally looks dry through much of next week. In addition to the storm along the coast that will bring some clouds to the area, we will be keeping a close eye on Hurricane Harvey and how that track evolves. At this time, the storms looks to stall over Texas and the Gulf Coast through late next week. Unfortunately, the people of that region could get slammed with life-threatening flooding and wind. It’s not a good situation for the Texas coast right now. As Harvey stalls, our forecast will be in a bit of limbo as we wait and see how that storm interacts with other waves in the atmosphere. For now, there will likely be some cloudy days next week, but very little rainfall. We will monitor the situation this weekend and keep you posted. In the meantime, enjoy this pleasant stretch!