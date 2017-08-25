Man injured in York County shooting

WHTM Staff Published:

THOMASVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A victim was treated and released from a hospital after he was shot early Thursday morning in York County.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department responded around 1:20 a.m. to the 6800 block of Lincoln Highway in Paradise Township to find a 27-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Two suspects fled after the shooting, according to police. They were wearing dark clothing and possibly masks.

Investigators believe the victim was targeted and this was not a random crime.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org.

