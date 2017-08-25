Man charged following child abuse investigation

ASPERS, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg on Thursday arrested a man following a child abuse investigation.

Robert David Myers III, 35, of Aspers, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.

According to a police report, the incident happened on April 20 and involved a 12-year-old boy.

Myers, who has primary custody of his children, was released and is awaiting his preliminary hearing on Wednesday, according to online court documents.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.