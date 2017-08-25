Man charged following child abuse investigation

ASPERS, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg on Thursday arrested a man following a child abuse investigation.

Robert David Myers III, 35, of Aspers, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.

According to a police report, the incident happened on April 20 and involved a 12-year-old boy.

Myers, who has primary custody of his children, was released and is awaiting his preliminary hearing on Wednesday, according to online court documents.

