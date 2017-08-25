Man arrested for spray-painting obscenity on police station door

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been arrested and charged after Lancaster police began an investigation into vandalism at their station earlier this month.

Early on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 6, “F*** the Police” was spray-painted on a door at the police station on North Market Street.

Investigators determined two other properties in the 300 block of North Market Street were also vandalized around the same time.

Following the investigation, 23-year-old Christian Weaver was charged with one count of institutional vandalism and two counts of criminal mischief.

