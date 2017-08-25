Lancaster man wanted on gun, drug charges

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police are searching for a man who allegedly pulled a gun on another person during an argument.

Christopher Joseph Vazquez, 28, is wanted on a list of charges, including illegal gun possession and assault.

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. Thursday to a report of a disturbance in the 600 block of Columbia Ave.

Upon arriving, officers spoke to multiple people involved, including a person who said Vazquez pointed a gun at his chest.

The victim told police that Vazquez returned the gun to the trunk of a Honda Civic.

Police located and seized the vehicle once obtaining a warrant. A stolen Taurus .40 caliber handgun was found inside along with 56 grams of packaged marijuana.

Anyone with information on Vazquez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lancaster City Police Department at 717-664-1180 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.

