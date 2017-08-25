High School Football Scores: Week Zero

Below are the outcomes for football scores in central Pennsylvania on Aug. 25, 2017:
Newport 38 East Juniata 7
Governor Mifflin 48 West York 13
Big Spring 48 James Buchanan 7
Juniata 35 Susquenita 0
Marion Catholic 19 Fairfield 13
Halifax 48 Millersburg 19
Northern Lebanon 32 Pine Grove 7
Northern 35 Octorara 22
Palmyra 24 Camp Hill 21
Schuylkill Valley 34 Pequea Valley 6
Bishop McDevitt 27 Red Land 0
Steel-High 69 Morrisville 6
Central Dauphin 30 Susquehanna Township 7
Trinity 36 Annville-Cleona 34
Williams Valley 45 Upper Dauphin 7