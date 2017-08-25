6 hospitalized in hazmat incident at Manheim Auto Auction

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A hazmat incident at the Manheim Auto Auction left six workers hospitalized Friday.

Ambulances and fire trucks swarmed the facility just after 10 a.m. in an area of the property where cars were being cleaned.

Seven workers in that area reported feeling sick after they smelled something odd.

“Safety is our number one priority for our employees, clients, and all of our guests so we evacuated the building,” Joey Hughes, the General Manager of the Manheim Auto Auction, said.

One worker was treated immediately on the scene.

“The symptoms we were talking about appeared to be headaches, nausia typical exposure symptoms that we would have in a hazmat incident,” Chief David Steffen, with the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police say the scene was cleared just before 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Five of the 6 workers have been treated and released.

