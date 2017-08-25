7 injured in hazmat incident at Manheim Auto Auction

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Emergency crews are at the scene of a hazmat incident at the Manheim Auto Auction in Penn Township.

According to a Lancaster County dispatcher, a methane leak was reported just after 10 a.m. at the auto auction on Lancaster Road.

Police say seven people were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No other information has been released at this time.

