Harrisburg police cruiser involved in crash, officer suffers concussion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg police cruiser was involved in a crash Friday morning that sent two people to a hospital.

An officer was responding to a call regarding someone with a weapon in the city’s uptown section and was traveling with lights and sirens on North 2nd Street.

As the officer was crossing 3rd and Forster streets around 9 a.m., the police cruiser struck a vehicle that was traveling westbound, according to police.

The officer was taken to a hospital and was diagnosed with a concussion.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital and was released.

Witnesses of the crash are asked to call Sgt. Lyda at 717-255-3044 or email rlyda@harrisburgpa.gov.

