Fire chief taken to hospital after Gettysburg fire

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gettysburg Fire Chief Hurshel Shank was taken to Gettysburg Hospital after a fire early Friday morning.

Crews responded to the fire on Ridge Avenue in Gettysburg and worked it for nearly two hours as hot spots continued to flare up.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall is investigating the house fire.

Shank on Friday evening shared a Facebook post to thank fellow first responders and hospital staff.

