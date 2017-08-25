Fire chief taken to hospital after Gettysburg fire

WHTM Staff Published:
(Photo courtesy: Lindsey Welling/The Evening Sun)

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gettysburg Fire Chief Hurshel Shank was taken to Gettysburg Hospital after a fire early Friday morning.

Crews responded to the fire on Ridge Avenue in Gettysburg and worked it for nearly two hours as hot spots continued to flare up.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall is investigating the house fire.

Shank on Friday evening shared a Facebook post to thank fellow first responders and hospital staff.

