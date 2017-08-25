Fairview Township police receive report of prowler

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are sending a reminder to residents to lock their doors and call 911 if they see or hear anything suspicious around their homes.

Fairview Township police received a report Thursday that a couple in the 700 block of Wyndamere Road heard a loud thump at their back door around 3:30 a.m.

One of the residents told police he saw a person running out of their back yard.

The person running is described by police as a male with a medium build. He was said to be wearing short and a light-colored shirt at the time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267.

