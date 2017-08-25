Fairview Township police receive report of prowler

WHTM Staff Published:

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are sending a reminder to residents to lock their doors and call 911 if they see or hear anything suspicious around their homes.

Fairview Township police received a report Thursday that a couple in the 700 block of Wyndamere Road heard a loud thump at their back door around 3:30 a.m.

One of the residents told police he saw a person running out of their back yard.

The person running is described by police as a male with a medium build. He was said to be wearing short and a light-colored shirt at the time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s