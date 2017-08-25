Cumberland County attorney suspended until further notice

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has suspended a Carlisle attorney from practicing law in the state.

The high court ordered Friday that William P. Douglas be placed on an emergency temporary suspension after learning about a possible misappropriation of entrusted client funds. The court says its also investigating conduct that may be in violation of the Rules of Professional Conduct.

The suspension will take effect on Sept. 24 and remain in effect until further order of the court.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.