Fatal shooting under investigation in West York

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal shooting is under investigation in York County.

Police responded around 2:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of West King Street in West York.

Officers arrived to Kingston House Apartments to find 72-year-old Phillip Gresville dead in his living room He had a gunshot wound to his chest, according to court documents.

A firearm on the floor was recovered.

Around 5:20 p.m., the suspect, Barbara Miles, was located in York and taken into police custody.

Miles was arrested, charged with homicide and admitted to shooting Phillip after they got into an argument, according to documents.

