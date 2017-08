WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in York County.

The shooting was reported around 2:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of West King Street in West York.

West York Police Chief Matthew Millsaps says one person is dead.

A coroner has responded to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.