Confiscated or lost TSA items up for sale

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state is holding a half price sale on items seized at airports, along with stuff from the lost and found bin.

The state surplus store receives various confiscated and lost items from airports across the northeast, and they sell them for a very low price. Next week, all federal TSA items will go on sale for half price.

“Part of the lure is, besides getting the bargain like you said, when you come in here it’s kind of the amazement that people tried to get these particular items onto a plane,” said Troy Thompson, Department of General Services spokesman.

The sale aims to bring more people into the store. It begins Monday, August 28 through Friday, Sept. 8, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the State Surplus Store in the Surplus Distribution Center, 2221 Forster St. in Harrisburg.

