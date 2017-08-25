Charges dropped against one brother accused in man’s death

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Charges have been dropped against one of two brothers accused in the killing of a man that police say was spurred by a disrespectful look.

Online court documents show conspiracy to commit criminal homicide charges against 35-year-old Juan M. Castro-Oquendo were withdrawn and he was released from York County Prison on Friday.

A criminal homicide charge against Jose Castro-Oquendo, 31, has been held for court and he remains jailed without bail, according to documents. A conspiracy to commit criminal homicide charge, however, has been dropped.

The brothers were arrested following the death last month of 22-year-old Lester Cortes-Cotto.

Witnesses reported to police the brothers attacked Cortes-Cotto after the younger brother felt “disrespected” by a look the victim gave him.

