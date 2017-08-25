Camp Hill’s Frank Gay steps down as head football coach

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The high school football season kicks off tonight. One of the Mid-Penn’s most successful and prominent coaches will not be on the sidelines.

Camp Hill’s Frank Gay resigned as head coach Thursday. Gay called it a personal decision.

“The decision had nothing to do with the kids. I needed to step away and let Bigs take over,” Gay told abc27 via text.

Bigs is Gay’s longtime assistant coach Tim Bigelow. Bigelow coached one season under Gay at Red Land and is now in his 7th season as offensive coordinator at Camp Hill. An offensive coordinator that is now serving as interim head coach.

For Gay leaving the team the night before their first game was not an easy decision. He addressed the team Thursday.

“Told them I love them like I always do,” Gay said. “And told them if they’ve learned anything from this old man, to be true to who they are.”

Gay previously coached at Red Land for 18 seasons including 8 as head coach. He led the school to its only district title in football in 2006. He stepped down from Red Land following the 2010 season and took over at Camp Hill in 2011. He says there is no parallel between the two decisions.

Gay was very successful as head coach of the Lions. His teams won back to back District 3 titles in 2014 and 2015. Last season, Camp Hill went 7-3 despite replacing Penn State quarterback Michael Shuster and missing Penn State commit Zack Kuntz for most of the season at tight end.

On the future of his coaching career, Gay says he isn’t done yet.

“I am nowhere near the end of my coaching career,” said Gay.

Camp Hill opens up the season at Palmyra Friday night at 7.

