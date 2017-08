Blues Traveler will headline a concert event at the Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey Saturday. The lineup also features recording artists Spin Doctors and Gin Blossoms.

Advance tickets are strongly recommended for the event, as they are nearly sold out. For ticket information, click here.

The event is also the annual release of the vineyard’s Merlot wine and Flash Gourd’n pumpkin beer.

Watch “Merlot” Mike Wilson answer questions about the event on Daybreak by clicking the video.