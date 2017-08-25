AG: York business failed to pay $83K in state taxes

WHTM Staff Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York business owner is facing charges for failing to pay more than $83,000 in sales tax over the last three years.

Charges against 42-year-old Andrew Horton, owner of Parma Pizza & Grill in York, includes felony theft.

The state attorney general’s office says Horton, of Wormleysburg, failed to pay a total of $83,200 in sales tax between October 2014 and July 2017.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for August 31.

