Accused heroin dealer jailed after raid

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York police have arrested a suspected heroin dealer following a week-long investigation.

Charles Eugene Nolden, 37, was taken into custody Wednesday as he was driving along Route 30, police said.

Drug task force agents said during the investigation they purchased heroin from Nolden at multiple locations in the northern end of the city.

Agents also went to his home at 942 Marbrook Lane and seized approximately 10 grams of heroin, $1500 cash, and an AM-15 assault rifle converted to fire in a fully automatic mode. The rifle was also loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

Nolden is charged with drug distribution and firearms offenses. His bail was set at $200,000.

Nolden is currently on federal parole for unrelated drug distribution and firearms charges.

