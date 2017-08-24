Woman faces 5 years in prison for robbery, threatening to kill baby

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Harrisburg woman who forced a friend who took her in to drive to an automatic teller machine faces up to five years in prison.

Thirty-two-year-old Angela Jackson was sentenced in Dauphin County on Tuesday to serve two-and-a-half to five years in state prison. Pennlive.com reports Jackson pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, making terroristic threats and false imprisonment in June.

Police say she was charged in October after the victim awoke with Jackson holding a cellphone charging cord around her neck and threatening the woman’s family. Jackson was a house guest of the victim at the time.

The victim says Jackson forced her to take a cab to an ATM in Harrisburg.

The victim was able to flee and call the police, who then arrested Jackson.