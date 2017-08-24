Woman caught urinating at McDonald’s parking lot, police say

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 22-year-old woman has been charged after police say she exposed herself while at a McDonald’s parking lot.

It happened on August 10 at the outside the Paxton Street restaurant in Harrisburg.

According to Swatara police, Brianna Kotkin, of Camp Hill, was intoxicated when she pulled down her pants and urinated in the parking lot in front of customers.

Kotkin has been charged with indecent exposure.

