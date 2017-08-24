What’s Going Around: persistent stomach bug and hand, foot and mouth

This week, WellSpan Medical Group providers are seeing an increase in cases of a viral stomach illness in York and Adams counties, with symptoms that can last up to five days. For prevention, the WellSpan Medical Group recommends frequent handwashing. If you’re in a home with someone affected, you should disinfect surfaces such as countertops and door knobs.

Providers from Summit Health’s Urgent Care clinics in Cumberland and Franklin counties report unusually high numbers of urinary tract infections over the past three days. Dehydration can be a factor, so parents are advised to make sure their child drinks plenty of water, especially on hot days.

As kids head back to the classroom, it can be tricky to know when their sniffles are something more serious or if that cough is contagious. For resources on knowing when kids are too sick for school and other back to school information, head to SummitHealth.org/backtoschool.

Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics has been seeing a lot of sore throats this week. This is very common at the end of the summer, when providers often see strep and adenovirus in higher frequency.

Dr. Joan Thode also reports a sharp increase in the number of cases of hand, foot and mouth disease in all ages.

“This is also a virus, and it causes blisters anywhere, not just on the hands, feet and mouth,” Thode said.

Other diagnoses this week include insect bites, seasonal allergies, viral colds with cough, and ear infections.

Thode offered the following advice about sore throats:

“Both strep and adenovirus can cause sore throat that may have white spots on the tonsils, as well as fever and belly pain. Adenovirus also can have a component of viral pink eye, where the eyes appear red and tearing, whereas strep does not typically affect the eyes.

As its name suggests, adenovirus is a virus and therefore has no treatment. It typically resolves in five to seven days.

Strep throat is caused by a bacteria and needs to be treated with an antibiotic. A throat culture helps differentiate the two causes; therefore sore throats should be evaluated by a physician’s office.

Regardless of the cause of the sore throat, hydration is the priority. Adding ice to water or creating blended smoothies can sometimes make it easier for a child to drink.”

PinnacleHealth’s Heritage Pediatrics in Camp Hill reports a lot of children with symptoms of anxiety as school restarts. The start of school year is exciting but can also cause stress in children for a few reasons.

1. Separation Anxiety: children often spend more time with their parents in the summer (longer nights, more time at home or on vacation). The transition back to school can make them feel homesick.

2. Worry about grades and homework.

3. Worry about who their friends will be, worry about bullies, or worried they may have a “mean” teacher.

Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman offers the following tips for your children to help them ease into the new school year:

“It’s important for parents to recognize the signs of stress and anxiety because everyone can act differently. Some children will act out and be irritable. Some may seem more quiet or distracted. Many children will have physical symptoms such as belly pain or headaches or fatigue.

Parents should talk to their child before school starts to open the door for conversation about their worries. Often just talking about it makes them feel better.

Parents should avoid keeping their child home from school, even if they have some minor symptoms. Once children miss school for anxiety, it is often much harder to get them to go back to school. Write out a schedule with your child for the week and plan something for them to look forward to after the school day.

For most children, once they’ve been in school for a few weeks, they build confidence and familiarity with their routine and the anxiety lessens. If your child does not seem to improve, or if they are refusing to go to school, see their doctor as soon as possible. The sooner school anxiety is managed the quicker it will resolve.”

The pediatricians of Penn State Children’s Hospital report seeing several cases of rhinovirus, the cause of the common cold, and a continued flurry of “well child visits” ahead of the school year.