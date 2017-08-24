US Navy: Body found by Malaysia not one of McCain’s missing

By and Published:
In this photo released by the Royal Malaysian Navy, an unidentified body recovered by the Royal Malaysian Navy is transferred to a U.S. Navy helicopter off the Johor coast of Malaysia, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. The commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific this year, two U.S. officials said Wednesday. (Royal Malaysian Navy via AP)

SINGAPORE (AP) – The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet says a body found at sea by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.

The fleet says in a statement Thursday that the remains were medically examined and will be returned to Malaysian authorities.

So far, the bodies of five of the 10 sailors have been identified. Remains were found in flooded compartments of the McCain.

Several navies continue to search seas east of Singapore where the collision happened early Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s