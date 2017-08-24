The National Aquarium: Margaret and Leo!

By Published:

The National Aquarium is a leading conservation organization that stewards a world-class aquarium in Baltimore’s vibrant Inner Harbor. Just a short drive from Philly, the Aquarium is home to 20,000 animals of 800 species living in diverse, award-winning habitats. From animal encounters to immersive experiences, this is the perfect last day-trip of the summer before the kids head back to school. Come explore the beach of Living Seashore and say hello to Calypso, the 500 lb sea turtle, a truly fun and educational experience for the whole family!

