Suspect admits to six area robberies after arrest, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested Thursday after an early morning robbery at a Dauphin County convenience store.

Swatara Township police responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 7-Eleven store in the 4800 block of Derry Street for a reported armed robbery.

Police were briefed on the suspect’s description and recognized it from five similar robberies in the area earlier in the week. Those robberies occurred in Swatara Township, Lower Paxton Township, Middletown and Hummelstown.

While police responded to the 7-Eleven call, a patrol officer found and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, which became disabled after striking a piece of parked construction equipment.

The suspect fled and was later located and detained by a Lower Allen Township police officer, according to police.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Nathaniel Strasser, who admitted to committing six armed robberies, according to police.

Strasser was charged with six counts of robbery, one count of fleeing and eluding police and firearms violations.

