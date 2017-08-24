State police make heroin arrest in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man Wednesday in Harrisburg for heroin possession.

Victor Colon, 23, of Harrisburg, was arrested after a traffic stop in the area of Berryhill and Ruby streets.

According to police, a search of the vehicle involved turned up seven bundles of heroin containing 66 packs of the drug.

Colon was arraigned on possession with intent to deliver charges.

