Springettsbury Township police arrest man for attempted burglary

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Springettsbury Township police arrested an attempted burglary suspect hiding in a wooded area Thursday afternoon, according to a release.

Police responded to the Fayfield development for a report of an attempted burglary. The suspect was seen running from a residence, according to police.

Timothy McGee, 33, of York, was later arrested after police say he hid in a wooded area on the west side of Interstate 83.

McGee was charged with attempted burglary and related charges.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Springettsbury Township Police Department at 717-757-3525.

