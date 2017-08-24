Pleasant stretch of weather setting up through the weekend

Today and Friday will bring an easy-going stretch of weather. More sunshine is anticipated with high temperatures staying the 70s. A stray shower or two is possible later today with a weak disturbance coming through, but the best chance for a passing shower will be northwest of Harrisburg and in the mountains across western Pennsylvania. Tomorrow should be dry. Tonight and Friday night also feature temperatures in the 50s with crisp and cool air, great for keeping the windows open! Overall, the next two days looks pretty nice as high pressure will be the dominant weather feature.

This weekend looks awesome with highs staying in the middle to upper 70s under plenty of sunshine. Sunday may feature a few more clouds, but all-in-all there are no major weather worries. By late next week the remnants of Harvey emerging from the Gulf of Mexico may bring us some rainfall in addition to a system coming from southern Canada and the Midwest. This forecast is very uncertain at this point, meaning the details are hard to understand. We are not sure how much rain will be involved and how long it could impact us. The gulf coast of Texas is going to get hammered through the weekend with Harvery’s rains. How long the system stalls down there will have an impact on our weather next week. At this point, just sit back, relax, and enjoy the nice weather while it lasts!