Pa. SPCA to take control of Lancaster SPCA

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania SPCA (PASPCA) will expand its operations to the former Lancaster County SPCA shelter, beginning this weekend.

The state animal organization currently operates two facilities in Philadelphia and one in Danville.

Its decision to expand to Lancaster comes after the city-owned shelter announced in July that it would cease operations due to financial problems.

In a press release sent Thursday from the city, Mayor Rick Gray said the PASPCA would allow county municipalities to remain in compliance with PA Dog Law without interruption.

Pennsylvania’s Dog Law requires municipalities to collect stray, abandoned, or abused dogs and house, feed, and walk those dogs for a minimum of 48 hours. During that time, a municipality must attempt to find the dog’s owner. If the owner isn’t found, the dog can become available for adoption or released to a rescue group.

The PASPCA says it will gradually expand services at the Lancaster shelter to include those currently being provided.

Despite having similar names, the Pennsylvania SPCA has no affiliation with the Lancaster County SPCA.

