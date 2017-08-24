Pa. lawmaker reintroduces paid parental leave plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania senator has reintroduced legislation that would require some Pennsylvania employers to offer paid family leave to certain employees.

Sen. Daylin Leach (D-Montgomery/Delaware) says Senate Bill 862 would allow mothers and fathers of newborn children, who work more than 20 hours per week at large companies, up to 12 weeks of leave at full pay.

The Federal Family and Medical Leave Act allows for 12 weeks of unpaid leave.

This is the third time Leach has introduced his paid family leave proposal.

In a memo to colleagues seeking co-sponsors for his legislation, Leach said unpaid leave is a financially unrealistic option for many workers, particularly low-income women who live in, or on the borders of poverty and can’t afford to miss a single paycheck.

“It’s crucial that parents have the chance to spend quality time with their newborn baby, but the United States is the only industrialized nation that doesn’t require employers to offer paid family leave. Too often, new parents are forced to work overtime and pay for daycare in lieu of bonding with their new child. How can we grow as a nation and compete with the rest of the world if we continue to penalize workers for having children?”

Leach said studies have shown that providing paid leave produces significant positive outcomes for parents, children and the organizations for which they work.

