Nursing home repairs, library updates and e-cycling in Cumberland County

As part of an effort to cover more public meetings, ABC27 learned about nursing home repairs, library updates, and electronics recycling in Cumberland County.

Cumberland County Commissioners officially appointed Sandy Moyle as the County’s Acting Chief Clerk during a workshop meeting Thursday morning. Moyle has been the County’s Deputy Chief Clerk for the last three years.

The position is open because now former Chief Clerk Larry Thomas resigned last week. The commissioners are advertising to permanently fill the position.

The Commissioners heard details about the need for door replacements at the county run nursing home, Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The project would cost $16,150. Recent safety code changes have led to concerns doors on the fourth floor won’t pass inspection. Although there are no residents on that floor, County Commissioners say they want to take care of the issue.

Commissioners also discussed recent library system updates. Over the last several months, the county libraries have replaced public internet computers and have been trying to improve Wi-Fi services.

The County’s Recycling Coordinator said the new electronics recycling center has already processed 111,476 pounds of materials. Additionally, a record turnout of nearly 900 people brought in just under 50 tons of hazardous waste at last weekend’s drop-off event.

Children and Youth Services also went before the Commissioners to discuss the needs for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. Administrator Necole McElwee said the number of placements attributed to parental drug use has drastically increased. The Drug and Alcohol Commission Executive Director added that more facilities are halting their adolescent treatment programs because of the high demand for adult beds. Sari Soffer has a more detailed report at 6 p.m.

