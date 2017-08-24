Neighboring communities at odds over compost facility proposal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A pair of neighboring communities are at odds over a plan to operate a compost facility.

The subject is expected to come up at Susquehanna Township’s commissioner’s meeting Thursday night. Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse is expected to make his case for the facility during public comment.

Harrisburg leaders want to operate a facility at 1820 Stanley Road in Susquehanna Township. The city owns the property that use to be a middle school.

The city has submitted an application for the facility with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Papenfuse said the site would process wood and yard scraps and eventually food scraps.

People who live nearby are concerned it will attract rodents and oppose the plan.

Township commissioners are not on board either and passed a resolution that said they did not support the plan.

Thursday night’s meeting is at the Susquehanna Township Municipal Building at 1900 Linglestown Road. It starts at 6:30 p.m.