Mommy’s Time Out Bonus: Fall consignment sale dates

Fall 2017 Midstate Kids’ Consignment Sales
Click here for our previous piece explaining what these sales are: Mega Consignment Sales
Kids Closet Connection – York County
8/3/17 – 8/5/17
Days Inn & Suites, Arsenal Road, York
KidsCloset.biz
Kids Closet Connection – Franklin County
8/10/17 – 8/12/17
Montessori Academy, Ragged Edge Road, Chambersburg
KidsCloset.biz
Free Spirit East
8/25/17 – 8/26/17
Charlton Church, Harrisburg
(toys, clothing, & gear for newsborns-tweens)
FreeSpiritEast.com
WeeUsables
Twice a year sales
9/6/17 – 9/9/17 Lancaster Sale: Spooky Nook Sports, Fieldhouse Court, Manheim
9/21/17 – 9/23/17 York Sale: York Fairgrounds, Memorial Hall East, York
(clothes, toys, gear, nursery items, furniture)
weeusablesevent.com
Kids Closet Connection – Adams County
9/7/17 – 9/9/17
35 North Stratton Street, Gettysburg
KidsCloset.biz
Berks Kids Closet
9/9/17: Lebanon Expo Center
9/30/17: Leesport Farmers Market
(gently used infant-teen & maternity clothes, toys, gear)
berkskidscloset.com
PA Kids Market
9/15/17 – 9/16/17
Church Without Walls, Harrisburg
(name brand, quality, nearly-new children’s clothes, toys, baby equipment, and kid’s furniture)
pakidsmarket.com
Keystone Mothers of Multiples C&E Sale
9/16/17
First Church of God Community Center
Mechanicsburg
(clothing, toys & equipment)
keystonemom.org
4TheKids
9/28/17 – 9/30/17
Spring and Fall Sales
Twin Ponds West, Mechanicsburg
(50,000+ new & gently used items for infants-teens)
4TheKidsPA.com
Two Times Around
9/28/17 – 9/30/17
Blue Heron Events, Greencastle
(brand name children’s & maternity clothing, toys, gear)
twotimesaround.net
Kids Closet Connection – Dauphin County
10/5/17 – 10/7/17
Harrisburg Mall
KidsCloset.biz
Just Like New
10/12/17 – 10/14/17
Carlisle Expo Center, Carlisle
(children’s, maternity, household)
justlikenewkids.com
Tykes2Teens
11/3/17 – 11/4/17
Spring and Fall sales
Park Inn by Radison, Mechanicsburg
(toys, clothing, & gear for infants-teens)
Tykes2Teens.com