Mommy’s Time Out Bonus: Fall consignment sale dates

Fall 2017 Midstate Kids’ Consignment Sales

Click here for our previous piece explaining what these sales are: Mega Consignment Sales

Kids Closet Connection – York County

8/3/17 – 8/5/17

Days Inn & Suites, Arsenal Road, York

KidsCloset.biz

Kids Closet Connection – Franklin County

8/10/17 – 8/12/17

Montessori Academy, Ragged Edge Road, Chambersburg

KidsCloset.biz

Free Spirit East

8/25/17 – 8/26/17

Charlton Church, Harrisburg

(toys, clothing, & gear for newsborns-tweens)

FreeSpiritEast.com

WeeUsables

Twice a year sales

9/6/17 – 9/9/17 Lancaster Sale: Spooky Nook Sports, Fieldhouse Court, Manheim

9/21/17 – 9/23/17 York Sale: York Fairgrounds, Memorial Hall East, York

(clothes, toys, gear, nursery items, furniture)

weeusablesevent.com

Kids Closet Connection – Adams County

9/7/17 – 9/9/17

35 North Stratton Street, Gettysburg

KidsCloset.biz

Berks Kids Closet

9/9/17: Lebanon Expo Center

9/30/17: Leesport Farmers Market

(gently used infant-teen & maternity clothes, toys, gear)

berkskidscloset.com

PA Kids Market

9/15/17 – 9/16/17

Church Without Walls, Harrisburg

(name brand, quality, nearly-new children’s clothes, toys, baby equipment, and kid’s furniture)

pakidsmarket.com

Keystone Mothers of Multiples C&E Sale

9/16/17

First Church of God Community Center

Mechanicsburg

(clothing, toys & equipment)

keystonemom.org

4TheKids

9/28/17 – 9/30/17

Spring and Fall Sales

Twin Ponds West, Mechanicsburg

(50,000+ new & gently used items for infants-teens)

4TheKidsPA.com

Two Times Around

9/28/17 – 9/30/17

Blue Heron Events, Greencastle

(brand name children’s & maternity clothing, toys, gear)

twotimesaround.net

Kids Closet Connection – Dauphin County

10/5/17 – 10/7/17

Harrisburg Mall

KidsCloset.biz

Just Like New

10/12/17 – 10/14/17

Carlisle Expo Center, Carlisle

(children’s, maternity, household)

justlikenewkids.com

Tykes2Teens

11/3/17 – 11/4/17

Spring and Fall sales

Park Inn by Radison, Mechanicsburg

(toys, clothing, & gear for infants-teens)

Tykes2Teens.com