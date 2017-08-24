Man convicted of defrauding kids out of $122K

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was convicted Thursday of fraudulently obtaining Social Security benefits and wire fraud.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania made the announcement that a jury returned a guilty verdict in the four-day trial of 53-year-old Mohammed Rizk, of Steelton.

The jury returned its verdict after one and a half hours of deliberation.

Rizk was accused of obtaining about $64,000 in benefits under the Social Security Administration’s Retirement, Survivors and Disability Insurance Program between 2014 and 2015. He falsely represented that the children of his deceased spouse were living with him.

Rizk was convicted of wire fraud for forging his daughter’s signature on insurance surrender documents. In total, he was accused of defrauding his two daughters out of approximately $122,000.

