Hundreds of wanted people surrender in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of people turned themselves in in York County on Thursday as part of Operation Safe Surrender.

“I kind of got into trouble once and my life became a downhill spiral, and just now starting to pick things back up and put back together. This was a great opportunity for me to do so,” Sean Harrison said.

Operation Safe Surrender allows people with warrants in York County to safely turn themselves in. It’s a one-stop shop to see a judge, pay fines and get help outside of the legal system.

“My overall goal was met today when I met a lady that was 80 years old that said she wanted to come clean with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. If we turn one life around that’s my goal,” said York County Sheriff Richard Keuerleber.

There are more than 30,000 active warrants in York County. The sheriff’s office expects around 800 people to surrender between Thursday and Friday.

“I was skeptical of coming. You get here and you see all of the sheriff cars and everything. It can be a little intimidating, but I suggest anybody who’s not here with warrants, come take care of them,” said Harrison.

The operation is not just about clearing your name. People were able to access resources for job training, medical treatment, housing and more.

“Sometimes we may not pay a fine, because we need to eat. Or we not pay a fine because our kids need school clothes, they’re here to help with that. So we don’t get caught up in the same trap,” said Harrison.

Anyone with any type of warrant can surrender. People can be taken to jail, but the sheriff’s office says it’s unlikely.

“It’s not about putting people in jail, it’s about turning their lives around and connecting them back to the community,” Keuerleber said.

Hundreds of people turned themselves in Thursday. Operation Safe Surrender will continue Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at York City Campus Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene at 350 Chestnut St. in York.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.