Harrisburg Police receive donation of life vests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police has accepted a donation of life preserving vests from Bass Pro Shops.

The 40 adjustable vests will remain with patrol officers who may be called to an emergency along the Susquehanna River. Previously, life vests were not part of standard police equipment, leaving them vulnerable if they had to enter the water.

“The river looks peaceful and calm,” said Mayor Eric Papenfuse. “But one of the reasons why we don’t want anyone swimming around City Island is, the current splits at the island. It goes in different directions. There is mud, there are underground rocks and hazards.”

In May, Harrisburg Police were first on the scene of a river rescue attempt, where an 8-year-old boy was reported to have disappeared beneath the surface of the water behind the miniature golf course at the north end of City Island. Due to high water and swift current, police were forced to form a human chain to enter the water and search for the boy, who was later found dead.

“The water that day was extremely, extremely strong,” said Officer Tony Elliott, one of the responding officers. “On top of the water, it looks calm. Underneath, it was sweeping our feet from underneath us.”

“We teach water safety to our kids at the store, and we just thought this would be the perfect opportunity to pass on what we believe in strongly,” said Amy Simmons, a representative of the Bass Pro Shops store in Harrisburg.