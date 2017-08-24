Ephrata man convicted for ‘nothing to lose’ death threat

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man has been found guilty on charges of threatening to kill a woman earlier this year.

A Lancaster County jury deliberated for about 90 minutes before convicting Jason R. Troy, 45, of summary counts of harassment and disorderly conduct.

On February 2, Ephrata police responded to a domestic incident at a Lincoln Avenue Heights home involving Troy and a woman.

Assistant District Attorney Gregory Liero says during the incident Troy got into the face of the victim and told her, “I’ll (expletive) kill you…I have nothing to lose.”

A witness was present when the threat was made.

When police asked about the threat, Troy asked replied, “Do you have an audio recording?”

Judge Jeffrey Wright will order a sentence in a few months following a background check.

