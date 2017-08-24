Corvettes roaring at Carlisle Fairgrounds

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The largest Corvette event in the world is happening this week in Cumberland County.

More than 5,000 Corvettes are currently on display at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

A Corvette parade happens Saturday followed by a street party in downtown Carlisle.

The annual event also features shopping and a swap meet with a variety of vendors.

The all-Corvette themed weekend runs Thursday from 10 a.m. – 6 a.m., Friday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free for kids 12 and under. To register or purchase tickets for the show, visit carlisleevents.com.

