Children are getting left behind in the opioid crisis

The opioid crisis is making its way to children, whether they’re separated from drug-addicted parents or struggling themselves.

Adolescent resources are dwindling at the same time.

For example, treatment centers across the state are dropping adolescent programs in lieu of adult ones.

“When I was nine years old, my brother passed away from a drinking and driving accident,” said Anthony Shelly, who grew up in Elizabethtown. “At that point, something inside me changed, and I went to drugs and alcohol to cope.”

Eighteen years ago, Shelly was a kid at an inpatient facility, Gaudenzia Addiction Treatment in Harrisburg.

“Here I am now, with about 12 years in between myself and my opiate addiction,” said Shelly.

In those twelve years, things changed. The demand for adult treatment grew, and outpaced referrals for adolescent treatment. That led Gaudenzia to shut down its youth inpatient program, which is one of just two in the state.

“Adolescents used to be at the top of the list, and I think they have slowly gone to the bottom,” said program director Jon Gamble. “It was heartbreaking because we know there’s a huge need out there still.”

As more adults get caught up in abuse, their kids end up in the care of places like Cumberland County’s Children and Youth Services.

“Seventy-five percent of those cases had parent drug abuse as a reason for placement,” administrator Nikki McElwee said.

That’s up from 55 percent the prior year, a 20 percent spike.

“That is a huge jump to see in one specific area,” said McElwee.

It’s a trend that does no good in breaking the cycle of addiction.

“They become exactly like their parents and their parents,” said Gamble. “And we have to break that cycle, and it’s just not happening.”

Shelly, 12 years sober and now an employee at Gaudenzia, says the problem will only get worse if we don’t treat addicts at a young age.

“As a state we really need to look at it,” he said. “Addiction is starting so much younger now.”

Cumberland County officials say they are focusing on interdepartmental efforts to help addicts and their families, in addition to finding more treatment facilities to work with.

